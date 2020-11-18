Politics

RECORDED | Angie Motshekga briefs media after exam leak

Note: The livestream is expected to start at 12pm

18 November 2020 - 12:01 By TimesLIVE

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to brief the media on Wednesday after a leak of the matric mathematics 2 exam on Monday.

The department said the paper was leaked hours before pupils sat for the exam, and the culprits were in Limpopo and Gauteng.

Motshekga's office said she convened an urgent Council of Education Ministers meeting on Tuesday to receive an update on the ongoing matric exams from MECs.

