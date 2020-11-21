Politics

DA in Western Cape re-elects Bonginkosi Madikizela as leader

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
21 November 2020 - 16:59
Bonginkosi Madikizela was re-elected as Western Cape DA leader on November 21 2020..
Bonginkosi Madikizela was re-elected as Western Cape DA leader on November 21 2020..
Image: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Jaco Marais

Western Cape transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has been re-elected as DA provincial leader after he beat legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela in a fierce battle for control of the party in the only province it governs.

This comes after the men engaged in a bruising battle which included allegations of an assassination plot levelled against Madikizela.

Madikizela was re-elected at a virtual elective congress on Saturday.

Leading up to the congress, he was accused of conspiring with gangs to assassinate Mnqasela. He was cleared on Friday after a DA investigation conducted by the federal legal commission.

Speaking after his election, Madikizela called for unity as the party heads towards next year's local government elections.

“I hope we can see, colleagues, what the members of the DA are telling us: they have come up with a team that they believe will take this province forward and we must make sure ... we unite because we don't have a choice.

 “We have to unite as the party if we are serious about saving SA and if we are serious about governing the Western Cape, if we are serious about making sure that come 2021, we govern all the municipalities in the Western Cape.”

Madikizela said the DA needed to be stable and that during the campaign for leadership the party focused internally, with some of the battles turning out to be unpleasant.

He called for members to build a stable DA that would be attractive to voters, starting with by-elections to be held in the province on December 9.

 “Immediately when we come back next year, we must hit the ground running. Elections have started with colleagues, we must make sure that we are on the ground. We must make sure that we interact with all our voters because we have a daunting task,” said Madikizela.

He said the DA in the Western Cape has been in government for a long time and the announcement of a downgrade to junk status for the country meant it would be more difficult for the party to govern the municipalities it intends to win.

“I think the best thing we can do is that we are on the ground, interacting with our voters on a regular basis so that they can understand the challenges that we are facing.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

DA clears Bonginkosi Madikizela of Masizole Mnqasela 'murder plot'

The DA has cleared its Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela of allegations of plotting to kill his rival Masizole Mnqasela, who is standing ...
Politics
1 day ago

Gloves off in DA Western Cape race as candidates wrangle over assassination plot

With just hours to go before the DA's Western Cape elective congress, the two main candidates Bonginkosi Madikizela and Masizole Mnqasela are ...
Politics
1 day ago

DA Western Cape leader accused of plot to kill rival for top job

The DA is investigating the source of an allegation that its Western Cape leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela plotted to assassinate the speaker of the ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Irked defence minister turns tables on 'Jetgate' MPs who also got 'free rides' Politics
  2. ANC 'at risk of losing power': documents spell out uncertain future for ruling ... Politics
  3. Jacob Zuma absconds from the Zondo inquiry Politics
  4. SABC board member accuses Van Damme of 'pulling down black women' Politics
  5. Judge Zondo dismisses recusal application by Jacob Zuma Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X