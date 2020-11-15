DA Western Cape leader accused of plot to kill rival for top job
15 November 2020 - 00:00
The DA is investigating the source of an allegation that its Western Cape leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela plotted to assassinate the speaker of the province's legislature, Masizole Mnqasela.
Helen Zille, chair of the DA's federal council, told the Sunday Times she was made aware of the allegation by Madikizela last month...
