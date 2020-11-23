Unity important, but so is constructive criticism: Cyril Ramaphosa

“We should be focusing more on what unites. And as we focus on what unites us, yes when mistakes are made, we must not just sit back and say 'well ke comrade wa rona' (it's our comrade) we are not going to say anything'.

“There must be constructive criticism. We must be able to put our comrades around the table and say 'here and here you are making mistakes',” he said.

ANC members are divided over the party's handling of those who are accused of corruption, and of enabling state capture. One faction believes its members are being targeted for political reasons and that state resources are being used by the ruling faction to fight party political differences.

Ramaphosa, who was addressing a regional meeting in Bojanala, repeatedly invoked the late statesman and former ANC president Nelson Mandela as he emphasised the importance of upholding the ANC's integrity and defending its unity.

“He did know at the time that the integrity of an organisation like the ANC is absolutely important. Even during this time, we do need to defend the integrity of our movement and deal with all the tendencies that we identified at our 54th conference and in earlier conferences where we spoke about ridding our organisation of corruption, where we talked about being a much more ethically driven organisation,” said Ramaphosa.