Union 'inundated' as police complain about 'threats' by Julius Malema

The DA accused the ANC-led government on Wednesday of being “terrified” of EFF leader Julius Malema and failing to act against him for several incidents of incitement to commit violence.

Malema, in the latest incident at the weekend in the Free State, said the red berets would go to the homes of police and “fight them in their own houses with their own families”.

He was reacting to police action against protesters in Brackenfell, Cape Town, last week accusing the officers of being “cowards”.

“We are not scared of police. They think this uniform gives them some superior power. We will see you after you take off the uniform, at night at home when you are about to eat pap,” said Malema.