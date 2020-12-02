Politics

De Lille takes flak over handling of Beitbridge border fence 'corruption'

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
02 December 2020 - 12:40
Public works minister Patricia de Lille was criticised by parliament's public works portfolio committee on Wednesday regarding the Beitbridge border fence and the Jersey Barrier Wall Project in KwaZulu-Natal.
Public works minister Patricia de Lille was criticised by parliament's public works portfolio committee on Wednesday regarding the Beitbridge border fence and the Jersey Barrier Wall Project in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Gallo Images

The department of public works has been criticised over its treatment of Magwa Construction, the company involved in the controversial Beitbridge border fence, and officials implicated in the saga.

Public works minister Patricia de Lille faced heavy criticism while appearing before  parliament's public works portfolio committee on Wednesday.

She and her department were called to provide an update on the action taken after a visit by the committee to the Beitbridge border fence between SA and Zimbabwe and the Jersey Barrier Wall Project in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the department's progress report, it said 13 employees in the department were facing charges over the Beitbridge saga and the process was ongoing. 

The department told the committee it had referred the matter to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) tribunal. 

SIU withdraws bid to freeze Beitbridge contractors' bank accounts, but stops further payments

The Special Tribunal on Friday granted the Special Investigating Unit permission to institute proceedings against two contractors that were allegedly ...
News
1 month ago

Committee chairperson Nolitha Ntobongwana was among the MPs who led the charge against the department for its handling of the saga.

“You may correct me, I don't see anyone being suspended for now. I see disciplinary actions taking place. In fact, it's only one person who is suspended, which is the DG [director-general].

“I don't see any word or any sentence that says they are out of work and we are doing this while they are maybe on precautionary suspension,” said Ntobongwana.

She called for clear time frames in dealing with the matter. and criticised the time taken by the department to complete the case of suspended DG Sam Vukela.

“On the issue of Beitbridge, I am seriously worried. We asked that the company be blacklisted. We have seen on the news other companies that have done shoddy work in other provinces, where you find the companies' bank accounts are frozen.

“Assets are taken. From cars [to] houses, are taken but nothing is happening with this company. We have checked how this company has performed with public works. There are many questions, there are many red flags,” said Ntobongwana. 

Limpopo police catch explosives smuggler coming from Zim

A police operation has prevented a man crossing the Beitbridge border post with explosives.
News
1 week ago

ANC MP Elphus Mathebula raised concern about the impact of possible staff suspensions,  saying he was worried about the effect on the department.

He asked the department to reveal the extent to which the 13 employees contributed to the alleged corruption. 

EFF MP Mathapelo Siwisa blamed the department for a lack of proper oversight in the processing of the Beitbridge contract and the department's action in dealing with its aftermath.

De Lille, however, defended her department, saying it was in a monitoring crisis because 12 senior managers had been hired irregularly. She said a case dealing with the matter was before the labour court.

Regarding the 13 staffers, De Lille said her department had to act according to labour laws.

“People who are alleged to be involved in corruption also have rights, although this takes very long in some cases. In terms of the suspended DG, I can get a report by early next year,” said De Lille.

She said the SIU had already filed papers for the purpose of freezing bank accounts related to the Beitbridge scandal.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Costly Mozambique barrier project stalled by red tape, bungling

KwaZulu-Natal’s department of transport (DoT) has spent R48m on a 100m strip of concrete road barrier.
News
1 week ago

Villagers build clinic, but government fails to provide staff or equipment

When the desperate residents of Mankosi village in Ngqeleni, in the Eastern Cape, voiced their need for a clinic to be built in their area more than ...
News
3 weeks ago

Public works gets back R3.5m as high court throws out rental agreement

The public works department will be refunded more than R3.5m after a high court ruling ordered that the owner of a building the department leased had ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Lungisa and RET faction take no prisoners in Covid blame game Politics
  2. PODCAST | Zille gets candid with Peter Bruce on EFF and Ntuli’s future Politics
  3. ANC won't pay R102m for election posters despite court order Politics
  4. Zuma could face big stick for flouncing out of Zondo probe Politics
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa faces his first motion of no confidence in parliament Politics

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X