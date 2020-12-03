Garden Route spared additional Covid-19 restrictions ... for now

Residents of the Garden Route in the Western Cape have been spared a stricter lockdown for now, despite their region having been flagged as among those experiencing a resurgence of Covid-19 infections.

In his address to the nation on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced additional lockdown restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape — but did not announce similar restrictions for the Garden Route. The restrictions included a 10am-4am curfew and reduced off-consumption liquor sales.

The Garden route includes popular holiday destinations such as Mossel Bay, George, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.

Ramaphosa said minister of health Zweli Mkhize would — “in the coming days” — be visiting the Garden Route to assess the situation before the National Coronavirus Command Council decides what measures could be introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the lucrative tourist destination.

In his address, Ramaphosa said SA had recorded 4,400 cases on Wednesday, which was the biggest daily increase since August, while hospital admissions also increased to more than 5,800 nationally.