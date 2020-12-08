Glencore supplied 'rubbish' coal, Ben Ngubane tells state capture inquiry

Multinational mining company Glencore reserved quality coal for exports and supplied Eskom with “rubbish”.

That was the charge levelled by former Eskom board chair Dr Ben Ngubane in his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.

He defended decisions that were made during his tenure as chairperson. Among them was the appointment of Brian Molefe as CEO — an appointment predicted by Gupta family associate Salim Essa the previous year.

Ngubane said there was nothing amiss with Essa's prediction. “Among black people, there are very, very few black people with Mr Molefe's skills ... So it can be easy to predict someone's trajectory,” he said.

But commission evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka questioned this. “Somebody outside the cabinet, outside parliament, outside of SOEs, outside of your meetings with the minister ... had prophesied Mr Molefe a year before? That is strange,” argued Seleka.