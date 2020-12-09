WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence from former Eskom board member & acting CEO

Khoza is among the former Eskom executives who anti-corruption NGO Corruption Watch wanted to be declared as delinquent directors.

The NGO went to the high court in Pretoria in 2018 to launch the application. Corruption Watch claimed the state-owned enterprise's former executives Brian Molefe, Mark Pamensky, Anoj Singh, Venete Jarlene Klein and Khoza acted in a manner that amounted to gross negligence with regards to the performance of their functions at Eskom in terms of the Public Finance Management act.