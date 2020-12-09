Australia opener David Warner ruled out of first test against India
09 December 2020 - 09:44
Australia opening batsman David Warner has been ruled out of the first test against India in Adelaide and will target a possible return for the second Boxing Day test in Melbourne.
The news was announced by Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday.
Warner, who injured his adductor muscle during the second one-day international against India, will remain in Sydney to continue his rehabilitation while the majority of the Australia squad travel to Adelaide on Wednesday, CA said in a statement.