'Sanity has finally prevailed': Mzansi reacts to ANC cancelling its annual birthday celebration

The cancellation of ANC's annual birthday celebrations have been welcomed by many on social media, who said it is a good thing that the party decided to halt what could have been a superspreader event.

On Monday, the ruling party cancelled its January 8 statement in Limpopo, which was originally planned to be limited to 100 people. The party was going to celebrate its 109th anniversary.

The party's birthday celebrations are known to attract a large crowd of party members, supporters and onlookers.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the decision to cancel came after national officials of the party received a briefing from health minister Zweli Mkhize on the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.