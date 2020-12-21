Politics

Without Ramaphosa, the state capture inquiry's work would be incomplete: Zondo

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
21 December 2020 - 14:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to appear before the Zondo commission before the end of March 2021. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to appear before the Zondo commission before the end of March 2021. File photo.
Image: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

State capture commission chairperson Raymond Zondo has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear to give evidence at the inquiry before the curtain comes down on oral hearings by the end of March.

Zondo was addressing the media on Monday about the ground covered by the commission since it started its work in August 2018.

According to Zondo, Ramaphosa will be expected to account about what he knows about state capture, since he was a member of the executive during the time in which it is alleged to have happened.

Zondo has not set down a date for Ramaphosa’s appearance, other than saying it is “likely to be in March”.

However, Zondo did say that the work of the commission would be incomplete without Ramaphosa’s testimony.

'Zuma has again avoided accountability for his conduct': Zondo commission slams former president

Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the state capture commission was “a blatant violation of the foundational constitutional value of accountability, which ...
Politics
2 days ago

He had told Ramaphosa this when the two of them met as far back as 2018, Zondo said.

“I asked him [Ramaphosa] already in 2018, I had a meeting with him and I said the work of the commission would not be complete without him, or the government or the executive coming to the commission to give evidence,” said Zondo.

“That relates to the fact that he was part of the executive during a lot of time or some of the years when some of the things that the commission is looking into are alleged to have happened.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“He was deputy president of the country and during other years he was not the deputy president of the country but was deputy president of the ANC, the ruling party,” Zondo went on.

“The idea was to establish what he may have known about what was happening so that he can tell us what he knew, what happened and what challenges if any there were, but basically it is about what he knows as per what was revealed in the commission in regard to various matters.”

Zondo said the commission's legal team would work out the details of exactly what information would be sourced from Ramaphosa to assist it in its work.

Ramaphosa has been mentioned at the hearings on at least three occasions.

Most recently, former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko told the commission that it was Ramaphosa who issued the instruction that he be fired in early 2018. Koko had challenged his removal at the labour court and won, but would later resign.

Ramaphosa interfered in my Eskom dismissal, Matshela Koko tells Zondo commission

Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko told the state capture commission on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa interfered in the board's decision ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

The president was also implicated in testimony related to African Global Operations, previously known as Bosasa, which contributed to his CR17 party presidential campaign before the ANC Nasrec conference in December 2017.

Furthermore, Ramaphosa, according to former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe, was among ANC Top 6 leaders who were alerted about corruption at the state-owned passenger rail company but failed to intervene.

Zondo added that it had also been his intention to get ministers, past and present to submit affidavits to the commission to say what is it that they knew about state capture.

He expressed disappointment that not many heeded the call and was doubtful that they would do so with only three months left before the commission wraps up its work.

Said Zondo: “I had expected originally that more ministers would have come forward.

“Unfortunately the numbers of those who have come forward and testified is quite small. Many past ministers have not come forward on their own which is regrettable.

“We might get some but I am not very hopeful. We appreciate that some did come forward and assisted the commission a great deal.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State capture's dirty dozen laid bare

The past week may not be remembered as the most dramatic in the history of the state capture commission, but it provided a baleful reminder of the ...
News
1 week ago

I'm not participating, Jacob Zuma tells Constitutional Court in battle with state capture inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma said on Monday he would not be participating in the state capture inquiry’s urgent Constitutional Court case compelling ...
Politics
1 week ago

Ramaphosa confirms ANC NEC's support for Zondo commission

The ANC NEC has called on party members to refrain from attacking deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo
Politics
1 week ago

State capture inquiry should call Jacob Zuma's cabinet to account too: Vuyani Ngalwana

Senior legal practitioner Vuyani Ngalwana has sent a written request to the state capture inquiry to ask deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to invite ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. R38,000 per day? That’s the cost of the Zondo inquiry’s lawyers Politics
  2. ANC ‘at risk of losing power’: documents spell out uncertain future for ruling ... Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | The ANC and the Ace Magashule conundrum Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa confirms ANC NEC's support for Zondo commission Politics
X