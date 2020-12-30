IN QUOTES | Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lays down the law regarding restrictions

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday clarified adjustments to lockdown level 3 restrictions.

At a media briefing she said under adjusted level 3 initiation schools would close, but there would be no change to international travel.

Initiation schools that began before the implementation of the new regulations would be allowed to continue.

Here are five key takes from her address:

No new initiation ceremonies and no celebrations

“Initiation schools all have to be closed. The only thing allowed is those who are already in the initiation school to complete and return. No new initiates may be taken. Celebrations after the initiation are prohibited and these can be done later.”