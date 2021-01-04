IN QUOTES | Zweli Mkhize says expedition and delivery of vaccine are 'top priorities'

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday the expedition and delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine is among government's top priorities.

The minister was joined by a panel of experts during a press briefing in which he outlined the Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan as SA battles the second wave of infections.

The minister said SA will roll out the vaccine in three phases to health workers, essential workers and people with comorbidities. SA is aiming to vaccinate 67% of the population by the end of the year, with vaccines for 10% of the population having been secured through the Covax programme.

Here are five quotes from the minister's briefing:

Citizens need to be vaccinated by the end of the first rollout

“The only way to deal with Covid-19 is the provision of immunity through vaccination. We have been trying to follow what the best way is to deal with this. The vaccines will need to be available quickly so our citizens are covered by the end of the first year rollout - this year.”

Vaccine funding

“Additionally, we have embarked on public-private partnerships with very good outcomes, and we have approached medical aids to be part of the co-financing. The process is now at a stage where the Council for Medical Schemes has engaged schemes and I have signed amendments of regulations to allow for vaccines and other therapeutics to be part of the prescribed minimum benefits.”