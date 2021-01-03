Q&A with chair of the vaccine advisory committee, prof Barry Schoub

The president has announced that vaccinations will begin in the second quarter of 2021. Chris Barron asked professor Barry Schoub, chair of the health minister’s vaccine advisory committee …

Weren’t they supposed to start in the first quarter of 2021?



No. The commitment we’ve received from Covax is towards the end of the first quarter or the second quarter of this year...