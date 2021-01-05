Makhosi Khoza slams Duarte's claim that getting rid of the ANC could spark a 'civil war'

“Jessie Duarte, political bankruptcy is a serious threat to national harmony. Voting [a] corrupt and incompetent ANC out of power will not lead to civil war. It will save RSA.”

This is what former ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza said in response to comments by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte over the weekend during a virtual memorial service for struggle stalwart Rajes Pillay.

Duarte expressed concern about rampant corruption in the ruling party, saying it will continue if it is not exposed.

“Those people who are consistently looting our state coffers are people who will continue to loot if we do not continue to expose. Some of us are paying a price for that exposition, we don't talk much about it but the price will continue to be paid long into the future. Long after the Zondo commission has finished, the price will continue to be paid for making sure the looting stops,” she said.