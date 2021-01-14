Delaying 2021 elections to 2024 is unconstitutional: Herman Mashaba to Julius Malema

A delay of the 2021 local government elections to 2024, as called for on Thursday by the EFF, would create a constitutional crisis, says Herman Mashaba, president of ActionSA.

The proposal by the EFF's Julius Malema, he said, “is grossly irresponsible and hypocritical for a man who once labelled Jacob Zuma a constitutional delinquent”.

Mashaba, whose new party hopes to contest the elections, said: “The constitution of our Republic of South Africa limits a term of office to five years. This provision is the most important safeguard to South Africa’s electoral democracy.

“Delaying the 2021 elections would generate a constitutional crisis of municipal governments operating without the mandates they require from South Africans.”

The EFF's proposal also failed to take into account a reversal in the current second wave of Covid-19 infections in SA.