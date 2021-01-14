Politics

Delaying 2021 elections to 2024 is unconstitutional: Herman Mashaba to Julius Malema

14 January 2021 - 14:11 By TimesLIVE
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has challenged EFF leader Julius Malema on his call to delay local government elections to 2024.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has challenged EFF leader Julius Malema on his call to delay local government elections to 2024.
Image: Sunday Times

A delay of the 2021 local government elections to 2024, as called for on Thursday by the EFF, would create a constitutional crisis, says Herman Mashaba, president of ActionSA.

The proposal by the EFF's Julius Malema, he said, “is grossly irresponsible and hypocritical for a man who once labelled Jacob Zuma a constitutional delinquent”.

Mashaba, whose new party hopes to contest the elections, said: “The constitution of our Republic of South Africa limits a term of office to five years. This provision is the most important safeguard to South Africa’s electoral democracy.

“Delaying the 2021 elections would generate a constitutional crisis of municipal governments operating without the mandates they require from South Africans.” 

The EFF's proposal also failed to take into account a reversal in the current second wave of Covid-19 infections in SA.

RECORDED | EFF press conference: Julius Malema addresses South Africans

Julius Malema, leader of the EFF, is addressing South Africans in this live virtual press conference.
Politics
3 hours ago

“Malema and the EFF have no ability to assess what infection levels of Covid-19 will be in seven to nine months, when the 2021 local government elections are expected to take place, and what threat an election may or may not present to the health and safety of South Africans,” said the former Johannesburg mayor.

In July, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party's national executive committee had thrown its weight behind a proposal for electoral reform which would see a single election as opposed to two separate events. He said the party would hold talks with other parties who shared the same view, given that such a change would require an amendment to the constitution.

Currently, SA runs two elections in a five-year cycle: national and provincial, and local government.

Questioning the parties' motives, Mashaba said his party would challenge a move in this direction.

“It is a dangerous development that the EFF, once the staunchest opponents of the ANC, are now aligning with the Magashule faction of the ANC. Their shared proposal to delay the 2021 local government elections demonstrates that this alignment will be a threat to the South African constitution.

“I remind the South African government, the ANC and now the EFF, that any move to breach our constitution and delay this year’s elections, will be challenged in court by ActionSA.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Combining elections will be difficult but it's up to you, IEC tells MPs

The Electoral Commission has thrown the ball back into politicians' courts, saying it was in their hands whether SA combined local government polls ...
Politics
6 months ago

Goodbye 2020 — here are the big events we can expect in 2021

We're hitting the ground running in 2021 as many of last year's big news stories spill over into the new year
News
1 week ago

John Steenhuisen: 'I want DA metros to look like maternity wards, with service delivery every single day'

Service delivery is the top priority for the DA, and delaying this through three or five-year plans is not an option. This is according to party ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Will they or won’t they? Cyril says there is concern about reopening schools Politics
  2. 'I should not have to pay for challenging state capture inquiry in court' - ... Politics
  3. RECORDED | Ramaphosa speaks to the nation Politics
  4. Transactions, not transmissions! NDZ warns banks over ‘superspreader’ ATMs Politics
  5. IN FULL | Vaccines, booze ban and new curfew times: Ramaphosa's full address to ... Politics

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X