Politics

'Help young farmers buy the land': Mboweni splits social media with land lease calls

18 January 2021 - 10:30
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says young people who want to go into farming and start small businesses should be enabled and supported. File photo.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says young people who want to go into farming and start small businesses should be enabled and supported. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Finance minister Tito Mboweni split social media over the weekend when he called for young people to be given land leases and for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to be given financial support.

It all started when the minister said young people who want to go into farming and start small businesses should be supported.

Mboweni said it was an “urgent” matter that SA starts enabling and supporting young people.

“We must give them land leases urgently and ensure banks and other relevant financial institutions support SMMEs. Call to action,” said Mboweni.

The minister said he will work with the banks and other financial institutions to see the plan to “build SA” comes to fruition.

“Let us get to work. Shoulders on the wheel. Build SA!” he said.

While Mboweni seemed keen to hit the ground running, social media users were not buying any of it.

Many criticised the minister, saying the plan was "all talk and no action". Others said only the politically connected would get land and financial assistance while the rest would be left hanging.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

'Oksalayo the mango is in the tummy': Mboweni claps back at food critics

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has had enough of "critics" picking at how he eats his food.
News
6 days ago

Mboweni doesn't agree with death penalty for the corrupt: 'I agree with severe sentences such as life'

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has weighed in on the former chair of China Huarong Asset Management Lai Xiaomin's death sentence, saying he does not ...
Politics
1 week ago

Government spent nearly R200bn on SOE bailouts in 20 years: Mboweni

The government has spent R187bn bailing out and recapitalising state-owned entities (SOEs) over the past two decades, finance minister Tito Mboweni ...
Politics
4 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I should not have to pay for challenging state capture inquiry in court' - ... Politics
  2. Transactions, not transmissions! NDZ warns banks over ‘superspreader’ ATMs Politics
  3. Will they or won’t they? Cyril says there is concern about reopening schools Politics

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?
X