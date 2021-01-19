Ndlozi calls for nationalisation of SA Breweries after R2.5bn investment cancelled

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is the latest member of his party to voice his opinion about SA Breweries (SAB) after the liquor company cancelled a further R2.5bn investment reserved for this year following the third ban on the sales and distribution of alcohol.

SAB cancelled R2.5bn of planned expenditure after a second alcohol ban was imposed last year. The cancelled investments were for upgrades to operating facilities, product innovation and new equipment at selected plants.

According to SAB’s vice-president of finance Richard Rivett-Carnac, the decision to pull the plug on the investment was prompted by the third alcohol ban and the impact it has on the company’s business.