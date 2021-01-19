Ndlozi calls for nationalisation of SA Breweries after R2.5bn investment cancelled
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is the latest member of his party to voice his opinion about SA Breweries (SAB) after the liquor company cancelled a further R2.5bn investment reserved for this year following the third ban on the sales and distribution of alcohol.
SAB cancelled R2.5bn of planned expenditure after a second alcohol ban was imposed last year. The cancelled investments were for upgrades to operating facilities, product innovation and new equipment at selected plants.
According to SAB’s vice-president of finance Richard Rivett-Carnac, the decision to pull the plug on the investment was prompted by the third alcohol ban and the impact it has on the company’s business.
Taking to Twitter, Ndlozi said the “best solution” for SAB was to nationalise the company.
He alleged SAB was “undermining national efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic”
Ndlozi's comments came after EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu lambasted the company this week.
Shivambu questioned whether the company had ever cancelled investments in “protest against apartheid racism and barbaric killings of defenceless black people”.
“What’s the story of these rapacious and greedy tax-base eroders? They can go to hell and must stop threatening SA because they want to impose alcohol on us,” he said.