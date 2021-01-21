Politics

DA in KZN calls for commission of inquiry into murders of traditional leaders

21 January 2021 - 10:54 By Mluleki Mdletshe
The DA has called for a commission of inquiry into the murders of traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal. Stock photo.
The DA has called for a commission of inquiry into the murders of traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called for premier Sihle Zikalala to establish a commission of inquiry into the ongoing murders of traditional leaders.

The call comes after Bongumusa Mdluli, who served as chief under the Manyavu Traditional Council in the uMgungundlovu district, was killed by unknown assailants at his home near Cato Ridge, on Sunday.

In a separate incident on the same weekend, Richard Bonginkosi, who served as chief under the Nxamalala sub-clan, was murdered at his home near Howick.

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said in a statement that the alleged assassination of 25 chiefs in the past two years was of “deep concern”.

On Wednesday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka said he was concerned about the “blatant disregard for human life by forces hell-bent on undermining the institution of traditional leadership within KwaZulu-Natal”.

KZN Cogta MEC condemns murders of two traditional leaders

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Sipho Hlomuka said the recent murders of two chiefs has undermined the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mncwango said police should prioritise the killings.

“While the DA regards any unnatural death as one death too many, izinduna provide valuable services to their communities and these murders must be regarded as acts of treachery,” he said.

“Furthermore, many of these izinduna are located in rural areas and, again, the issue of rural safety is brought into the spotlight.

“A determined, multifaceted approach to this ongoing problem needs to be prioritised so that all rural communities can be given the protection they deserve.

“The investigation needs to focus on the actions of SAPS and arrests, the causes of the violence, and what can be done to address the problems which lead to these heinous acts.

“The premier must also report to the premier portfolio committee and provide ongoing feedback to this legislative body.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

amaXhosa throne feud threatens AmaRharhabe quest for kingship

A feud in the amaXhosa royal family over who should take over the throne is threatening to destabilise an AmaRharhabe quest to have its kingship ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Man accused of murdering IFP councillor gets life behind bars

An accused in the 2019 murder of an IFP councillor has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The councillor, Mfanzo Nzuza, was gunned down at his home ...
Politics
2 days ago

KZN traditional leaders call on communities to obey Covid-19 rules

Traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal are calling on communities to adhere to Covid-19 regulations after the province recorded a surge in cases over ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I should not have to pay for challenging state capture inquiry in court' - ... Politics

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X