DA in KZN calls for commission of inquiry into murders of traditional leaders

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called for premier Sihle Zikalala to establish a commission of inquiry into the ongoing murders of traditional leaders.

The call comes after Bongumusa Mdluli, who served as chief under the Manyavu Traditional Council in the uMgungundlovu district, was killed by unknown assailants at his home near Cato Ridge, on Sunday.

In a separate incident on the same weekend, Richard Bonginkosi, who served as chief under the Nxamalala sub-clan, was murdered at his home near Howick.

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said in a statement that the alleged assassination of 25 chiefs in the past two years was of “deep concern”.

On Wednesday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka said he was concerned about the “blatant disregard for human life by forces hell-bent on undermining the institution of traditional leadership within KwaZulu-Natal”.