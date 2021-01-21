Dlamini-Zuma fails to respond to AfriForum, Solidarity on vaccine plan
Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has failed to explain the government’s “monopolistic” rollout plan for Covid-19 vaccines.
AfriForum and Solidarity had given Dlamini-Zuma until Wednesday to provide answers on the government’s plan for the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.
In a statement released on Thursday, AfriForum said they were proceeding with their legal challenge against Dlamini-Zuma and health minister Zweli Mkhize, in which the organisations seek clarity on whether the private sector would have access to Covid-19 vaccines.
“The minister had more than enough time to provide answers to the two organisations regarding the government’s vaccine implementation plan, and this leaves these two organisations with no choice but to go to court. In the midst of a pandemic, the government is playing a reckless game by refusing to be transparent,” AfriForum said.
The current implementation plan, according to Solidarity, comes down to nationalising the distribution and administration of the vaccine.
“There is no clarity on the rollout of the government’s so-called vaccine plan at the moment. It is also not clear why Drs Dlamini-Zuma and Mkhize have the power to prohibit anyone but the state to procure vaccines,” said Connie Mulder, head of the Solidarity research institute.
Mulder said it was a shame that the ministers did not see fit to provide answers about the rollout of the vaccine.
“That is why we are now forced to take the case to court.
“Nobody claims that the government should not be involved in the process too, but there is absolutely no reason they must be the only institution involved in the process.
“Speed is now of the essence in a process that has already been hopelessly delayed for too long. We now need as many organisations, institutions and sectors as possible to be involved in the procurement and distribution of the vaccine,” said Mulder.
TimesLIVE