Dlamini-Zuma fails to respond to AfriForum, Solidarity on vaccine plan

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has failed to explain the government’s “monopolistic” rollout plan for Covid-19 vaccines.

AfriForum and Solidarity had given Dlamini-Zuma until Wednesday to provide answers on the government’s plan for the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

In a statement released on Thursday, AfriForum said they were proceeding with their legal challenge against Dlamini-Zuma and health minister Zweli Mkhize, in which the organisations seek clarity on whether the private sector would have access to Covid-19 vaccines.

“The minister had more than enough time to provide answers to the two organisations regarding the government’s vaccine implementation plan, and this leaves these two organisations with no choice but to go to court. In the midst of a pandemic, the government is playing a reckless game by refusing to be transparent,” AfriForum said.