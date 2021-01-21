OBITUARY | Jackson Mthembu, the ANC's voice of a political era

“He was subjected to constant harassment and persecution by the security forces of the apartheid regime, resulting in several months of detentions without trial, mostly in solitary confinement. Acts of persecution by the agents of the apartheid regime included petrol bombing of his house in Witbank and being subjected to various forms of torture at police stations.

“He was charged with sabotage, treason and terrorism between 1986 and 1988, and tried together with 30 other activists from Witbank,” the presidency said in its profile on him.

The trial came to be known as the Bethal terrorism trial, and Mthembu was acquitted.

After this acquittal, the apartheid security police continued its harassment and intimidation of Mthembu, which led him to move away from Witbank and to find refuge in Soweto and Alexandra. In making himself an “internal exile”, he seriously disrupted his family life.

His fight against injustice saw him cross borders, leading a support group of more than 300 taxis for the South West Africa People's Organisation (Swapo) to the first democratic elections in Namibia in 1988.

From deputy regional secretary of the United Democratic Front (UDF) from 1988 to 1990, his Roman Catholic and Methodist background saw him go on to become the media officer for the South African Council of Churches (SACC).

It was through his involvement with the SACC, under the leadership of Rev Frank Chikane, that he joined the South West Africa People's Organisation (Swapo) solidarity campaign and led the support group to what is now Namibia.

Swapo won the elections, which led to the liberation of the country.