Jackson Mthembu remembered Covid-19 victims: 'We welcomed 2021 with hope of better things to come'

The late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu and his family lit candles to mourn thousands of South Africans who had died from Covid-19 related complications in 2020, just weeks before he himself would succumb to the virus.

The minister heeded the call of president Cyril Ramaphosa, who urged South Africans during his address to the nation on December 28, to spend time with loved ones on New Year's Eve and light candles in commemoration of those who had succumbed to the virus.

“Let us each light a candle in memory of those who have lost their lives, in tribute to those on the front line who are working tirelessly to protect us from harm, in appreciation of the great sacrifices that have been made this past year, and in the confidence that the year ahead will bring health, peace and hope to our people,” said the president.

Mthembu, like many other South Africans, shared pictures of him and his family, saying they welcomed the new year with “hope and anticipation of better things to come”.