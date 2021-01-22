Politics

Jackson Mthembu to be given official state funeral this weekend

22 January 2021 - 15:28 By TimesLIVE
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday morning of Covid-19 related complications. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, who died of Covid-19 related complications on Thursday, will be given an official state funeral at the weekend.

The presidency announced on Friday that he would get an "Official Funeral Category 1", and that the national flag will be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Friday morning until Sunday evening.

Mthembu will be laid to rest in his hometown of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Sunday, with proceedings starting at 9am. This will follow a memorial at 1pm on Saturday at the GCIS Auditorium in Tshwane.

Both would take place in line with Disaster Management Act regulations, the presidency said.

