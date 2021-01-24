Jackson Mthembu's daughter praises him as loving and hardworking man
In a moving tribute to her father, minister Jackson Mthembu’s daughter Thuli praised him for being a hardworking and loving man.
“Daddy, you’ve accomplished so much in your life, yet we’ve always felt like your biggest accomplishment,” Thuli said as she tried to compose herself.
Mthembu, who was minister in the presidency, died of Covid-19 complications on Thursday.
“No-one who knows you did not know of our achievements and that’s how proud you are of being our father.
“You taught us so much without saying anything at all. You taught that hard work and humility are two peas in a pod like prayer and patience. I’m sad that you won’t be teaching this to all our kids.
“I will miss answering my phone and hearing. ‘is that my daughter?’ not knowing if I should say yes. I will miss you look at me like I’m crazy when I dish anything that’s not pap because everything else is considered a salad.”
“I will miss you saying, 'sisebenza kanzima [we work hard] serious', him being the hardest working man I've ever known.”
“You’ve left us with the greatest gift ever, each other. We promise that your love will continue holding us together. We’ll keep praying for and with each other. You may be gone but we promise your legacy and love will live on through us.”
Her mother, Thembi, whose tribute was read out by nursing sister Mavis Mahlakoane, thanked Mthembu for the “wonderful” years they had spent together.
“I can’t forget the wonderful moments. I won’t forget you calling me Mathembi’s ... hamba kahle Mvelase.”
#RIPJacksonMthembu Thuli Mthembu, the daughter of Minister Mthembu says she speaks on behalf of her siblings and those who saw him as a father figure. pic.twitter.com/ZTbcDpvdfj— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 24, 2021
TimesLIVE