Lindiwe Mazibuko: As the first black woman to lead the opposition you carry your entire demographic

“When you are the first black woman and the youngest black woman to hold the leader of the opposition post, you carry your entire demographic on your shoulders - it is incredibly unjust.”

These are the words of former DA leader Lindiwe Mazibuko, who opened up this week about her time as the leader of the party.

Speaking on 702 this week, Mazibuko described the hate she often got during her tenure as the DA's Parliamentary Leader as “not nice” and “vicious”.

Mazibuko said as the first black and the youngest woman to lead the DA, she was not allowed to make mistakes.

“You are not allowed to make mistakes, no matter how small the mistake, people will come for you. They are just waiting for an opportunity to say, 'Uyabona (you see), this was a mistake,'” she said.

“I could sense that hunger from a lot of spaces, people wanting me to fail and really rooting for my failure.