'We praise women of valour who stood before systems that could not be crushed,' says Phumzile Van Damme

Just days after getting benched by leader John Steenhuisen, Phumzile Van Damme has shared a tribute to women who came before her and who conquered “a system that could have crushed them”.

“To all my women 'too loud,' 'too arrogant,' 'too opinionated,' 'too aggressive,' 'too domineering.' Too much. You have it in you to look into a fire and smile. Your ancestors endured many painful fires so that you would not have to cower in fear but look into a fire and smile.

“We praise the women of valour who stood before systems that could not be crushed. They too must’ve been told to just walk away and let the system be. It is those women I look [up to] knowing this is not just about me, but many the system is crushing, has crushed and will crush,” she wrote.

Steenhuisen granted Van Damme a sabbatical on Friday last week and cited her health as the main concern.

However, the reshuffled communications shadow minister took to Twitter to slam the DA leader, saying she had not requested the sabbatical.