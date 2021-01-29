OPINION | Why political parties need to collaborate now more than ever

If the last year has demonstrated something beyond all doubt to South Africans across the racial, gender, language and political spectra, it is that the continued governance by the ANC would be catastrophic for our country.

Our government didn’t suddenly become corrupt, destroy health care, render the civil service ineffective and lose the confidence of business during the pandemic. We entered this pandemic with these features of our government already well established.

All that Covid-19 has done is make these long-established features more visible, relevant and closely associated with the suffering of the people of our country.

This is precisely why ActionSA’s call this week for opposition parties to come together is more important now than ever before. I have written to the leaders of the ACDP, Cope, DA, IFP, UDM and FF+ to come together and initiate talks.

A few points of clarity are required at this point. First, we exclude the EFF because hate-spewing socialists are not ever going to be part of the solution. Second, the idea is not to change the independence or identity of each of these parties; it is to find common ground.