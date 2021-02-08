Politics

Ramaphosa extends army deployment for another month at cost of R64.7m

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
08 February 2021 - 21:06
Soldiers patrol the streets of Alexandra in Johannesburg soon after the lockdown was announced. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

President Cyril Ramaphosa has again extended the deployment of the army in the fight against Covid-19, again by another month.

Ramaphosa informed parliament's presiding officers last week of the extension of the employment of 2,122 defence force members until February 28.

In a letter dated February 3, Ramaphosa wrote that the 2,122 members were employed to support other government departments to preserve life, health or property in emergency or humanitarian relief operations, and in co-operation with the police in prevention of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order.

The extension comes at a cost of R64,767,486.

The 2,122 SANDF members were first deployed from December 29 to January 31 in support of other government departments in the fight against Covid-19.

This latest Covid-19-related deployment follows an initial deployment of 2,820 SANDF members on March 25, 76,000 on April 21 and the deployment of 20,000 members on June 30.

TimesLIVE

