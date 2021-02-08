‘Pay back the money today, tea tomorrow’: Mboweni & Malema smoke peace pipe after Zuma shade

Beef? What beef?

Tito Mboweni and Julius Malema have moved to clear the air over claims of “beef” between them after the finance minister criticised the EFF leader’s meeting with his one-time nemesis former president Jacob Zuma.

Malema and Zuma meet on Friday over “nice, sweet and very hot” tea that has since had the country speculating on what the two might have talked about.

Malema requested the tea date after Zuma announced he would not heed the Constitutional Court ruling that he appear before the state capture inquiry. Zuma said he does not fear going to prison should his decision to not co-operate with the ruling be considered a violation of the law.

Zuma is expected to appear before the inquiry on February 15.