‘Pay back the money today, tea tomorrow’: Mboweni & Malema smoke peace pipe after Zuma shade
Beef? What beef?
Tito Mboweni and Julius Malema have moved to clear the air over claims of “beef” between them after the finance minister criticised the EFF leader’s meeting with his one-time nemesis former president Jacob Zuma.
Malema and Zuma meet on Friday over “nice, sweet and very hot” tea that has since had the country speculating on what the two might have talked about.
Malema requested the tea date after Zuma announced he would not heed the Constitutional Court ruling that he appear before the state capture inquiry. Zuma said he does not fear going to prison should his decision to not co-operate with the ruling be considered a violation of the law.
Zuma is expected to appear before the inquiry on February 15.
According to EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo, the true intention of the meeting between the two politicians was about having tea and “a meeting of black people”.
“The EFF is not going to participate in an unending speculation game around a meeting with the former president that has been explicitly made clear was nothing more than a meeting over tea,” said Pambo.
In a cryptic tweet, Mboweni said strange political alliances were “emerging in democratic SA”.
“My foe today, my friend tomorrow. No principled political positions. Wow! So a spade could become a big spoon,” said Mboweni.
Strange political alliances emerging in democratic South Africa! My foe today, my friend tomorrow. No principled political positions! Wow! So a spade could become a big spoon!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 5, 2021
He said Malema had gone from demanding Zuma “pay back the money” to having tea with his one-time rival.
Mboweni also criticised the lack of social distancing and wearing of marks during the meeting.
Pay back the money today. Ok. Tea and roast lamb tomorrow. Cool. No masks, no social distancing. Wow! Democratic South Africa. Would not happen in Kigali.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 5, 2021
In a later tweet Mboweni assured his followers he and Malema had no longer had “issues”, saying they had a “good conversation”.
Mboweni hinted at the pair maybe having lunch in the future, with Covid-19 safety protocols observed.
No tea but maybe lunch. With social distancing and masks!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 6, 2021