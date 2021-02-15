Politics

WATCH | Zuma manages to dodge Zondo once again - what now?

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
15 February 2021 - 17:54

Despite Jacob Zuma being issued a formal notice from the state capture inquiry to appear before it on February 15-19, he did not.

Zuma has maintained his defiance by refusing to appear before the state capture inquiry, saying the latest summons is irregular. The head of the inquiry’s legal team, advocate Paul Pretorius, said Zuma had been implicated by at least 40 witnesses.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Commission chair Raymond Zondo said there must be a strong message that such actions have severe consequences, to make sure that no-one follows in Zuma's footsteps .

“The commission will make an application to the Constitutional Court and seek an order that Mr Zuma is guilty of contempt of court, and if the Constitutional Court reaches that conclusion then it is in its discretion what to do,” said Zondo.

TimesLIVE

Politics
Politics
Politics
