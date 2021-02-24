Defence minister wants controversial Cuban drug to be used in clinical trials

About 40% of a drug acquired by the defence force at a cost of more than R200m from Cuba may have to be destroyed after indications that it was not stored at the correct temperature.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on defence on Wednesday heard that 387,000 of the 970,885 vials of interferon may be useless after the SANDF — which earlier argued that the drug confers heightened protection against Covid-19 — failed to store it between 2°C and 8°C.

The committee heard about how medication stored either above or below the required temperature was useless but that further investigations would be conducted.

It was the office of the auditor-general that found that at least 40% of the vials were not stored properly by the SA military health services (SAHMS) for at least 20 hours.

“So in our analysis we then found out that 387,000 of the 970,885 vials were indeed exposed to temperatures outside the required range during transportation and/or warehousing thereof,” said Mbali Tsotetsi of the auditor-general's office. “ ... we noted that the drugs were exposed to those temperatures that are outside the norm for more than 20 hours.”

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said that they would go back to confirm the auditor-general's analysis as there would be “no point in storing” vials that were useless, said Sahpra's Prof Helen Rees.