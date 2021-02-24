Budget 2021 wishlist: Here's what SA hopes to hear from Tito Mboweni's speech today

All eyes will be on finance minister Tito Mboweni when he delivers his much-anticipated budget speech in parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

Mboweni is set to deliver his budget speech at 2pm. It come in the wake of shocking unemployment figures that were shared by Stats SA on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 1.7 percentage points to 32.5% compared to the third quarter. This is the highest since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) in 2008.

Stats SA said the unemployment rate, according to the expanded definition of unemployment, decreased by 0.5 of a percentage point to 42.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter.

“The results of the QLFS for the fourth quarter of 2020 show that the number of employed people increased by 333,000 to 15 million, and the number of unemployed people also increased by 701,000 to 7.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2020, resulting in an increase of one million (up by 4.9%) in the number of people in the labour force,” it said.