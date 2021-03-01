From recovering economic status to securing more vaccines: 5 key points from Cyril Ramaphosa’s address

SA has moved to alert level 1 lockdown after two months of adjusted level 3.

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night.

He said the country had emerged from the second wave, with fewer than 10,000 new Covid-19 infections recorded in the past week compared to December last year and January.

He said due to the steady decline in infections, social, political, religious and cultural gatherings were now allowed and the curfew is now from 12pm to 4am.

Ramaphosa’s address comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the first Covid-19 case reported in SA.

Here are five key points from his address:

Level 1 to recover economic status

The president said he hoped the move to level 1 would increase employment.

“The return to alert level 1 means most of the remaining restrictions on economic activity have been removed. We expect this to lead to higher consumption spending, bolstered by the steady recovery in employment. We expect businesses to implement the plans they may have put on hold.”