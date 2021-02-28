News

'I'd work with Cyril, not David Mabuza': Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen to block any no-confidence vote in Ramaphosa

28 February 2021 - 00:00 By caiphus kgosana and thabo mokone

DA leader John Steenhuisen has opened the door to a possible coalition with the ANC should there be a stalemate in the 2024 elections - but only if President Cyril Ramaphosa is still its leader.

Steenhuisen told the Sunday Times this week that the DA is keen to work with "reformists" in the ANC - such as the president - to lift SA out of the doldrums...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MK vets will follow Zuma 'until the last day' as they camp outside Nkandla News
  2. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  3. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News
  4. 'I can't pay': Bathabile Dlamini defies ConCourt costs order News
  5. 'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster' News

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...