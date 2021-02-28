'I'd work with Cyril, not David Mabuza': Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen to block any no-confidence vote in Ramaphosa

DA leader John Steenhuisen has opened the door to a possible coalition with the ANC should there be a stalemate in the 2024 elections - but only if President Cyril Ramaphosa is still its leader.



Steenhuisen told the Sunday Times this week that the DA is keen to work with "reformists" in the ANC - such as the president - to lift SA out of the doldrums...