Politics

Premier Alan Winde urges residents not to be complacent under level 1: 'Covid-19 is still with us'

02 March 2021 - 08:55
Western Cape premier Alan Winde said the abuse and violation of Covid-19 protocols will not be tolerated. File Photo.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde said the abuse and violation of Covid-19 protocols will not be tolerated. File Photo.
Image: Twitter/Alan Winde

Western Cape premier Alan Winde urged residents on Monday not to be complacent under level 1 lockdown as this could lead to a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

He said the provincial government would still be on high alert and will continue to monitor the pandemic and track areas of concern.

His plea comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday of the easing of some lockdown restrictions and SA's move to alert level 1.

“All of these changes require us to act with even greater responsibility. Covid-19 is still with us and we cannot rule out the possibility of a third wave. The responsibility rests with all of us — the Western Cape government, residents and businesses — to ensure we save lives and engage in safe economic activity which saves livelihoods,” said Winde.

From Monday, the curfew has been shortened from midnight to 4am and the sale of alcohol is back to normal. Licensed establishments are prohibited from trading during the curfew.

On public gatherings, Ramaphosa said no more than 100 people can gather indoors and up to 250 can gather outdoors if the venue allows for it. It is also subject to social distancing.

Ramaphosa attributed the decision to move SA to level 1 to a decline in Covid-19 infections in December and January.

SA moves to Covid-19 alert level 1

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday night that SA had "clearly emerged" from the second wave of coronavirus infections.
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa addresses nation on latest Covid-19 developments

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday night on the latest Covid-19 developments in SA.
Politics
1 day ago

Winde said outdoor events will serve as income generators for the province but urged residents to ensure that they don't become super-spreader events by adhering to the safety protocols.

“Events with limited numbers, especially those held outdoors are income generators for the province and play an important role in community building especially at a time when people have not been able to spend time together.

“Some gatherings have now been allowed and we must make sure that these do not become super-spreader events,” he said.

READ MORE

IEC welcomes level 1 restrictions, saying it readies everyone for local government elections

The Electoral Commission of SA on Monday welcomed the decision to move the country to lockdown level 1, saying this would open the door for political ...
News
14 hours ago

Good move or a 'trap'? - SA reacts to level 1 lockdown

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would be moving to level 1 with immediate effect.
News
1 day ago

Alert us if Covid-19 cases rise in your home town during level 1: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says districts must alert communities if coronavirus infections start ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko denies sharing sensitive info to Gupta ...
Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder sees bail application ...
X