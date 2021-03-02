Premier Alan Winde urges residents not to be complacent under level 1: 'Covid-19 is still with us'

Western Cape premier Alan Winde urged residents on Monday not to be complacent under level 1 lockdown as this could lead to a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

He said the provincial government would still be on high alert and will continue to monitor the pandemic and track areas of concern.

His plea comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday of the easing of some lockdown restrictions and SA's move to alert level 1.

“All of these changes require us to act with even greater responsibility. Covid-19 is still with us and we cannot rule out the possibility of a third wave. The responsibility rests with all of us — the Western Cape government, residents and businesses — to ensure we save lives and engage in safe economic activity which saves livelihoods,” said Winde.

From Monday, the curfew has been shortened from midnight to 4am and the sale of alcohol is back to normal. Licensed establishments are prohibited from trading during the curfew.

On public gatherings, Ramaphosa said no more than 100 people can gather indoors and up to 250 can gather outdoors if the venue allows for it. It is also subject to social distancing.

Ramaphosa attributed the decision to move SA to level 1 to a decline in Covid-19 infections in December and January.