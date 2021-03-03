WATCH | Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'bogeyman' coal suppliers: highlights of Molefe's visit to state capture inquiry
Former Eskom group CEO Brian Molefe returned to the state capture inquiry on March 2 and 3 2021 to complete his testimony regarding his tenure at the embattled state power utility.
During a recap of previous proceedings, Molefe again brought forward allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his supposed relationship with mining companies Glencore and Optimum.
“He would have financial benefit; he would have an interest in the settlement of the penalties. I’m not saying I know he peddled influence but the situation was likely to arise,” Molefe says.
Molefe denied having a relationship with the Gupta family or their associates, or receiving a boost for his elevation to parliament.
Molefe returns to the commission to deliver Transnet-related evidence on Monday March 8.