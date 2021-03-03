Politics

WATCH | Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'bogeyman' coal suppliers: highlights of Molefe's visit to state capture inquiry

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
03 March 2021 - 18:18

Former Eskom group CEO Brian Molefe returned to the state capture inquiry on March 2 and 3 2021 to complete his testimony regarding his tenure at the embattled state power utility.

During a recap of previous proceedings, Molefe again brought forward allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his supposed relationship with mining companies Glencore and Optimum.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“He would have financial benefit; he would have an interest in the settlement of the penalties. I’m not saying I know he peddled influence but the situation was likely to arise,” Molefe says.

Molefe denied having a relationship with the Gupta family or their associates, or receiving a boost for his elevation to parliament.

Molefe returns to the commission to deliver Transnet-related evidence on Monday March 8.  

