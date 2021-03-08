WATCH LIVE | Brian Molefe testifies at state capture inquiry about Transnet tenure

According to reports by the Sunday Times, the witness, who is a former Transnet security guard, survived a hail of bullets after a man on a motorbike opened fire on his car while he was on his way to a Transnet meeting.

The bodyguard, known by inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as “Witness 1”, told the inquiry during his testimony last year how Molefe always carried a backpack when he visited the Guptas.

On one occasion at Transnet’s head offices in the Carlton Centre in the Johannesburg CBD, the bodyguard said he came across the same bag full of money.

“I was surprised to see the bag with bundles of R200 notes,” he alleged.

