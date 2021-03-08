Politics

WATCH LIVE | Brian Molefe testifies at state capture inquiry about Transnet tenure

08 March 2021 - 09:36 By TimesLIVE

Former Eskom and Transnet CEO Brian Molefe will on Monday begin with Transnet-related testimony when he appears at the state capture inquiry.

Molefe concluded his Eskom-related evidence last Thursday.

The evidence relating to his tenure as Transnet CEO comes after a key witness at the inquiry was alleged to have survived an assassination attempt at the weekend.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

According to reports by the Sunday Times, the witness, who is a former Transnet security guard, survived a hail of bullets after a man on a motorbike opened fire on his car while he was on his way to a Transnet meeting.

The bodyguard, known by inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as “Witness 1”, told the inquiry during his testimony last year how Molefe always carried a backpack when he visited the Guptas.

On one occasion at Transnet’s head offices in the Carlton Centre in the Johannesburg CBD, the bodyguard said he came across the same bag full of money.

“I was surprised to see the bag with bundles of R200 notes,” he alleged.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'bogeyman' coal suppliers: highlights of Molefe's visit to state capture inquiry

Former Eskom group CEO Brian Molefe returned to the state capture inquiry this week to complete his testimony.
Politics
4 days ago

‘My career doesn’t need help’: Brian Molefe on allegations of being earmarked for top cabinet job

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe told the state capture inquiry that his career did not need external influence to flourish, contradicting claims by ...
Politics
4 days ago

Brian Molefe styles his leather backpack at state capture inquiry

One would have thought former Eskom boss Brian Molefe would never want to be seen carrying the now-infamous brown leather backpack in public
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. That’s not NEC, Ace: You can’t tell ANC how to vote on Mkhwebane, say MPs Politics
  2. Brian Molefe: my beef was that I refused to be bullied by white people Politics
  3. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics
  4. ‘I do not owe Sassa a cent’: Bathabile Dlamini on R3.5m VIP security bill Politics

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X