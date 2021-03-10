Fire Addington Hospital management and blacklist lift contractors, IFP urges KZN health department

The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal is furious that the provincial health department spent almost R2.5m to fix faulty lifts at Addington Hospital in Durban.

The 142-year-old hospital has been plagued with issues regarding the facility's elevators, with health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, having recently considered moving the hospital due to the “salt air”, which she claimed was the main contributing factor towards the rust.

IFP provincial spokesperson for health Ncamisile Nkwanyana reiterated the call for the hospital management to be fired and for the two service providers, Schindler Lifts SA and Otis, to be blacklisted.

Nkwanyana's call follows a response to a parliamentary question on how much the department had spent on the repair of faulty lifts at the hospital.

According to Simelane-Zulu's response, the department revealed that by October 31 it had paid R2,420,653.82 to Schindler Lifts SA and Otis.