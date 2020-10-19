News

New KZN hospital keeps it in-house, as it warns of ‘cold-drink’ money offers

In a ‘unique’ move, the health department will not outsource certain services, while also investigating scams

19 October 2020 - 20:02

Cleaning, security and catering services at KwaZulu-Natal’s newest state hospital will be in house.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu announced on Sunday that the decision regarding the R3bn Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KwaMashu, north of Durban, was “in line with a policy conference resolution of the African National Congress”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Top cop probing fellow officers narrowly survives attack by gunmen News
  2. From jail to ‘frail’: Agrizzi moved to private hospital after ‘condition ... News
  3. Pupil warned teacher about Keamohetswe’s body in pool – twice News
  4. New KZN hospital keeps it in-house, as it warns of ‘cold-drink’ money offers News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
"I stole for a living": Inside the life of a reformed livestock thief

Related articles

  1. KZN health department closes most of its Covid-19 field hospitals South Africa
  2. Deputy public protector investigates Covid-19 PPE tender irregularities in KZN South Africa
  3. Cash-for-jobs scam leaves KZN community blaming councillors South Africa
  4. Body swap: Two KZN families claim R25m from health MEC over 'mix-up' News
  5. Too early to celebrate decline in Covid-19 stats, says KZN premier South Africa
X