New KZN hospital keeps it in-house, as it warns of ‘cold-drink’ money offers

In a ‘unique’ move, the health department will not outsource certain services, while also investigating scams

Cleaning, security and catering services at KwaZulu-Natal’s newest state hospital will be in house.



Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu announced on Sunday that the decision regarding the R3bn Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KwaMashu, north of Durban, was “in line with a policy conference resolution of the African National Congress”...