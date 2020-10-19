New KZN hospital keeps it in-house, as it warns of ‘cold-drink’ money offers
In a ‘unique’ move, the health department will not outsource certain services, while also investigating scams
19 October 2020 - 20:02
Cleaning, security and catering services at KwaZulu-Natal’s newest state hospital will be in house.
Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu announced on Sunday that the decision regarding the R3bn Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KwaMashu, north of Durban, was “in line with a policy conference resolution of the African National Congress”...
