POLL | Should the use of rubber bullets during protests be banned?

The EFF wants the Constitutional Court to declare the use of rubber bullets on protesters unconstitutional. Its leader Julius Malema said the party will champion the cause as SA mourns the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba.

“Why do you shoot rubber bullets at peaceful protesters? Even stun grenades must not be used on peaceful protesters,” Malema said during his visit to Ntumba’s home on Sunday.

Malema said police need to crack down on rapists and drug dealers.

“They [police] are in bed with criminals who are selling drugs, killing our people and raping our mothers. They don’t shoot at them but once they see you protesting peacefully, holding a placard asking for clean water, you are a criminal,” he said.