POLL | Should the use of rubber bullets during protests be banned?

15 March 2021 - 08:05
The use of rubber bullets on protesters should be declared unconstitutional, says EFF leader Julius Malema. File image.
Image: Alon Skuy

The EFF wants the Constitutional Court to declare the use of rubber bullets on protesters unconstitutional. Its leader Julius Malema said the party will champion the cause as SA mourns the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba.

“Why do you shoot rubber bullets at peaceful protesters? Even stun grenades must not be used on peaceful protesters,” Malema said during his visit to Ntumba’s home on Sunday.

Malema said police need to crack down on rapists and drug dealers.

“They [police] are in bed with criminals who are selling drugs, killing our people and raping our mothers. They don’t shoot at them but once they see you protesting peacefully, holding a placard asking for clean water, you are a criminal,” he said.

Ntumba died last Wednesday when police used rubber bullets to disperse protesting Wits University students. The 35-year old father of three had exited a clinic in Braamfontein when he was shot.

The students were protesting against what they called financial exclusion. They demanded to be allowed to register even with historical debt, and for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to confirm funding eligibility for first-year students.

Malema said police minister Bheki Cele, who visited Ntumba’s family last week, should have been told to “voetsek”.

“As Africans we are very accommodating during the mourning season. If we were different cultures, Bheki Cele was supposed to be told right at the gate to ‘voetsek’. This is how we must start treating these ANC thugs because they kill you and come to your home,” he said.

