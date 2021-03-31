Some booze banned but church doors opened as Ramaphosa makes tactical adjustments to lockdown level 1

Explaining the decisions, Ramaphosa said: “Given the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behaviour, we will put in place some restrictions over the Easter weekend. The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited this coming Friday to Monday. Just those four days. On-site sales at restaurants, shebeens and bars will be allowed, according to licensing conditions, up until 11pm.

“The Easter weekend is a time of spiritual significance, and attending religious services is important to millions of people. For Christians, congregational worship is an important part of celebrating Easter. The Jewish community is currently celebrating Passover, and the Muslim community will soon be starting the Holy month of Ramadan.

“In recent weeks, we have held consultations with faith communities to find mutually beneficial solutions to the challenges of managing large crowds at religious services. Following this consultation, it has been determined that religious gatherings over this period will be restricted to a total number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used. Congregants should not gather outside their usual places of worship, and people must go home and not sleep over after services.”

When it came to other gatherings, the president said these were also restricted to 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

“Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used,” he said.