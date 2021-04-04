Planned national shutdown by Magashule supporters — report

Supporters of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma are planning a series of national shutdowns around the country to protest against the decision that Magashule step down from his position.

City Press reported that the shutdowns will coincide with the 30-day period that Magashule has been given by the ANC national executive committee to step down from his position or face disciplinary action.

The NEC adopted the 'step-aside rule' last weekend, which stipulates all members facing charges of corruption or other serious crimes must step aside, failing which they should be suspended.

The rule affects politically embattled Magashule, who is currently out on R200,000 bail. He is facing corruption charges relating to the Free State asbestos project.

The newspaper said among the supporters' demands is that the “ANC recall the president of the country and his cabinet”.

It said circulars being distributed call for the disruption of key points, the blocking of national roads and all access roads to and from business hubs.

The circular also called progressive political parties and NGOs, among others, to join the #CRMMustFall shutdown.

Sunday Times reported that Magashule plans to tell party elders that he is being removed from his position to clear the way for the re-election of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, who is expected to seek a second term next year.

Sources close to Magashule said he is going to argue that the step-aside rule — in terms of which he must vacate his office by the end of April — is being “selectively” implemented to target him and Ramaphosa's other opponents, even though many ANC leaders face allegations of wrongdoing.

TimesLIVE