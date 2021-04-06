DA wants Human Rights Commission to investigate ‘criminally’ slow vaccine rollout

The DA wants the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to urgently investigate the government’s vaccine rollout strategy.

DA shadow minister of health Siviwe Gwarube described the slow pace of the vaccine rollout as “criminal”.

Gwarube said South Africans cannot continue hoping the timeline, which keeps being adjusted for the “impossible” delays, will be met because nothing has gone according to the government’s plan to date.

“The process has been marred by breathtaking tardiness,” she said.

The country began its vaccine rollout seven weeks ago with the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke trial, which was meant to overlap with phase 1 of the rollout to cover the target of 1.2 million health-care workers.

To date, just over 269,000 health-care workers have been vaccinated – a fraction of the target. The trial alone was meant to cover 500,000 health-care workers, but has been slow without a single jab administered in the past four days.