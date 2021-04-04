SA's vaccination rollout: Tortoise vs hares in race to Covid-19 jab

Criticism of the snail’s pace at which SA is rolling out Covid-19 vaccinations compared with its economic peers is unfair and misplaced, leading health economists and academics say.

Analysis by Our World in Data shows the vaccination rate in SA lags far behind those in countries of equal or lower economic standing.

By Tuesday, SA — where the only vaccines administered so far have been in clinical and implementation trials — had vaccinated only 0.42% (262,000) of its citizens. At the moment, only heath workers are getting shots.

By comparison Israel, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Morocco, Mexico, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Malawi are streets ahead. Israel leads the world in terms of the number of citizens vaccinated, with more than 60% of its population in non-occupied territories inoculated, followed by Chile at 34%.

Health economist Paula Armstrong, director of FTI Consulting, blamed SA’s late arrival in the procurement queue. “In December, when vast numbers of countries were vaccinating their population, we had done nothing,” she said.

However, SA had also suffered a setback when it was found that the AstraZeneca vaccine was less effective against the new variant of the virus that emerged locally.

“The AstraZeneca discovery was made because of the excellent scientists South Africa has working on the ground conducting a litany of tests,” said Armstrong.

“We were and are getting information other countries are not. While we are testing and retesting, some of our peers are simply proceeding with rollouts,” she said.