WATCH LIVE | Norma Mngoma and David Mahlobo testify at state capture inquiry

09 April 2021 - 09:40 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry is expected to hear testimony from former minister of state security David Mahlobo and former finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife Nomachule “Norma” Mngoma on Friday.


Gigaba had applied to the inquiry to suppress as inadmissible Mngoma’s evidence or alternatively hear her evidence behind closed doors.

The commission is scheduled to hear  Malusi Gigaba’s application for leave to cross-examine Nomachule Gigaba, and also hear her Gupta-related evidence,” said the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

