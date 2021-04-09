'Tony Leon was mistaken, here is an experiment gone wrong': Makhubo and Mashaba reignite Twitter beef

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo and former mayor Herman Mashaba have again hit out at each other, resulting in Makhubo calling Mashaba an “experiment gone wrong”.

It all went south when Mashaba detailed, in a thread, why Makhubo should be in prison for corruption.

Mashaba believes Makhubo should be serving a 15-year jail sentence for alleged corruption since being the mayor.

He said unlike Makhubo, as demonstrated by the Zondo commission, he never interfered with tender processes because it is illegal to do so.

“I see Makhubo is very vocal after the high court judgment relating to emergency vehicles in the city,” said Mashaba.

“Again, just trying to distract Johannesburg residents from the fact that the mayor should be serving a 15-year jail sentence for corruption.”