'Tony Leon was mistaken, here is an experiment gone wrong': Makhubo and Mashaba reignite Twitter beef
Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo and former mayor Herman Mashaba have again hit out at each other, resulting in Makhubo calling Mashaba an “experiment gone wrong”.
It all went south when Mashaba detailed, in a thread, why Makhubo should be in prison for corruption.
Mashaba believes Makhubo should be serving a 15-year jail sentence for alleged corruption since being the mayor.
He said unlike Makhubo, as demonstrated by the Zondo commission, he never interfered with tender processes because it is illegal to do so.
“I see Makhubo is very vocal after the high court judgment relating to emergency vehicles in the city,” said Mashaba.
“Again, just trying to distract Johannesburg residents from the fact that the mayor should be serving a 15-year jail sentence for corruption.”
When the govt under my leadership entered Johannesburg, we inherited a disaster of a contract for R161 million known as ‘Fire Raiders’, entered into in 2015.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 7, 2021
The company couldn't deliver, immediately went into business rescue & issued a fraudulent performance guarantee.
We faced a serious situation of insufficient fire engines in working condition to keep residents safe.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 7, 2021
The City Manager initiated an emergency tender process, which exists for precisely this reason – when following the normal time-consuming process could result in loss of life.
This story is about our govt trying to solve a life-threatening problem caused by ANC mismanagement.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 7, 2021
It is clear from the judgement that the process was not followed correctly. So, as I did then, Makhubo must take the consequence management against officials responsible.
Makhubo clapped back at the allegations, saying Mashaba failed as mayor only to please the EFF.
He said former DA leader Tony Leon was “mistaken” for calling Mmusi Maimane an “experiment gone wrong”, saying Mashaba was the experiment.
“What about Lephatsi Financial Services? Through their flawed advice, the city is spending R600m more per annum. This is after ignoring solid advice from Wits [University]," said Makhubo.
What a diversion as always. This is a completely different contract awarded in June 2019 under guise that it’s an emergency. It has nothing to do with the Fire Raiders contract. Read the court judgment and see how you transgressed the MFMA. Maybe 15 years is your own premonition https://t.co/pIFzSPTg7c— Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) April 7, 2021
What about Lephatsi Financial Services? Through their flawed advice the City is spending R 600 million more per annum. This is after ignoring solid advice from Wits. Why? To please your partners the EFF. I think Tony Leon was mistaken. Here is an experiment gone wrong https://t.co/FTAZQ8I0An— Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) April 7, 2021
In 2018, Mashaba was accused of using his wife Connie Mashaba's company, Lephatsi Financial Services, to fix the city's ailing finances.
He denied the allegations and said he was prepared to be investigated by the police or any other state entity in relation to an alleged conflict of interest.
“If you don’t fear accountability then why don’t you co-operate with the investigation on insourcing?” Makhubo asked Mashaba.
“You know well that 2,400 more security personnel who did not work for any of the companies were 'insourced'. Managers say they were under severe political pressure,” he added.
He also cited former US president Abraham Lincoln's 1858 speech about fooling people.
“Lincoln was probably thinking about ‘righteous’ people who wear a white suit in the mud surviving on throwing mud at others.”
“You can fool some of the people all the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” Abraham Lincoln was probably thinking about ‘righteous’ people who wear a white suit in the mud surviving on throwing mud at others— Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) April 7, 2021
The pair have previously taken digs at each other, with Makhubo calling Mashaba a “fool” who “ruined our city”.