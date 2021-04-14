Politics

‘Jessie Duarte must face disciplinary action by the ANC’ - scores respond to leaked pro-Zuma audio

14 April 2021 - 09:36
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has come under fire for her perceived support for former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: ANC via Twitter

A leaked recording of ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte advising former president Jacob Zuma against appearing at the state capture  inquiry has triggered mixed reactions on social media.

The leaked audio clip is from last month’s virtual national executive committee (NEC) meeting. In it, Duarte says it is “not a good thing” for Zuma to testify at the inquiry given his historical relationship with its chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

LISTEN | Leaked audio reveals how Jessie Duarte advised Jacob Zuma not to appear before state capture inquiry

ANC deputy secretary-general was scathing about judge Raymond Zondo’s conduct despite having apologised to him for similar attacks in February.
21 hours ago

Zuma has defied the inquiry on several occasions and cited his kinship with Zondo as the reason for his refusal to appear.

In the audio clip, Duarte says the former president had adequately expressed his concerns abut the inquiry and suggested he appears before a different judge.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Last week, the Constitutional Court directed Zuma to file an affidavit by today indicating what penalty it must impose should it find him in contempt of court. The court had ordered him to testify in February.

Zondo launched an application for the court to jail Zuma for two years for his defiance.

Some have expressed frustration about Duarte’s perceived support of the embattled former president and others have called for the ruling party to institute a disciplinary process against her.

Heres what was said on social media:

