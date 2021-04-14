‘Jessie Duarte must face disciplinary action by the ANC’ - scores respond to leaked pro-Zuma audio

Last week, the Constitutional Court directed Zuma to file an affidavit by today indicating what penalty it must impose should it find him in contempt of court. The court had ordered him to testify in February.

Zondo launched an application for the court to jail Zuma for two years for his defiance.

Some have expressed frustration about Duarte’s perceived support of the embattled former president and others have called for the ruling party to institute a disciplinary process against her.

Here’s what was said on social media: