Zuma's first term was a success, says Gwede Mantashe

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has defended former president Jacob Zuma's first term at the Union Buildings as one that was progressive.

Mantashe was testifying at the Zondo commission on Wednesday.

According to him, a lot can be said about Zuma's scandals but his first term as the head of government yielded positive results. Among those, said Mantashe, was Zuma's splitting of the education department into two - basic education and higher education.