'We do not employ, we recommend': Mantashe defends ANC deployment

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe on Wednesday put up a spirited defence of the party's deployment policy.

Mantashe was quizzed at the state capture inquiry on the apparent blurring of lines between party and state and its alleged employment of members in the state, by hook or crook.

But Mantashe described this as a grave misunderstanding of how the ANC operates. He said the party has never imposed unqualified comrades of its own on the government and other public institutions.

In fact, Mantashe charged, the ANC was not an employer but merely encouraged its qualified cadres to apply for positions within the state.

Mantashe said what was true was that the ANC was interested, like any governing party, in populating the government with people who understand and are willing to champion the ANC agenda.

“Unashamedly the ANC wants to govern and therefore you cannot govern without the state,” he said.